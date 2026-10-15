Supreme Court seeks Centre, Delhi Police reply on Delhi protests
The Supreme Court has asked the Centre and Delhi Police to weigh in on a petition that could change how protests work in Delhi.
The petition wants organizers to get written permission before any protest and says they should be held accountable if things get out of hand or anyone gets hurt.
Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi have requested official feedback on these ideas.
Petition seeks relocation and funding affidavits
The petition suggests moving protest sites away from busy city areas and making organizers reveal where their funding comes from, including any foreign or anonymous sources, via affidavits.
If someone lies about their funding, they could lose permission to hold the protest or even face legal trouble.
The big goal here is to make protests safer, more transparent, and to ensure those in charge take responsibility for what happens.