Supreme Court seeks Centre, Delhi Police response on police-journalist guidelines
The Supreme Court sought responses from the Centre and Delhi Police on a plea seeking national guidelines to guide how police and journalists interact during protests, after concerns about reporters being mistreated, especially following attacks on journalists covering protests against the chief election commissioner.
The bench said, "We would like to lay down guidelines," after senior advocate Indira Jaising said there should be a national protocol.
Court pauses action against woman journalist
The court also put a pause on action against a woman journalist accused of casteist remarks, pointing out the importance of looking into her claims against the police.
There's talk of setting up a committee that could predominantly or exclusively comprise women, including retired judges, retired Indian Police Service officers and others, to investigate such cases.
The plea sought the preservation and disclosure of all records related to incidents involving journalists from October 10 onwards, including CCTV footage, recordings from body-worn cameras and police videos, aiming to ensure journalists' safety and rights aren't violated during big public events.