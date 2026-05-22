Supreme Court seeks fresh review of cartoons in NCERT textbooks
The Supreme Court has asked for a fresh look at the cartoons in NCERT textbooks, after concerns were raised about whether some drawings are right for schoolchildren.
This happened on May 22, 2026, following a controversy where contents in a Class eight social science textbook about the judiciary were accused of making the judiciary look bad.
Panel to review NCERT cartoons formed
A special panel, including retired Justice Indu Malhotra, senior advocate K. K. Venugopal, and Professor Prakash Singh will work to check if these cartoons are suitable and fair.
Earlier, NCERT had already removed a cartoon about coalition politics because it was seen as negative toward India.
Court cautions on cartoons for schoolchildren
The court has recognized that satire can be useful for communication but is now being careful about how it's used in school materials.
There's an ongoing debate about whether cartoons might give them the wrong impression.