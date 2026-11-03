Supreme Court seeks government response to Ramlila Maidan traders' complaints
India
The Supreme Court has asked the government to respond after traders complained that protests against the chief election commissioner at Ramlila Maidan are hurting their businesses during a key shopping season.
The court made it clear that while people have a right to protest, public spaces shouldn't be blocked for too long, especially when local commerce is at stake.
Judges discuss transport and internet disruptions
The judges also discussed issues like mass detentions and disruptions to transport and internet services linked to the protests.
They have called for all protest groups to join the case so everyone is heard fairly.
The hearing's main focus now is finding a way to respect protest rights without causing big losses for shop owners and workers in busy commercial areas.