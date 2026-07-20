Supreme Court seeks impartial probe into alleged Ram Temple misuse
The Supreme Court has called for a straightforward, unbiased investigation into claims that donations meant for Ayodhya's Ram Temple were misused.
The judges made it clear this is just a crime case, not something to be politicized.
People have asked for the probe to be monitored by the judiciary, with requests for CBI involvement, forensic audits, and a review of the Trust's accounts.
SIT arrests 8, recovers nearly 80L
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is already digging into the case: They have arrested eight people and recovered nearly ₹80 lakh so far. The SIT is checking the Trust's finances and plans to suggest better ways to handle donations.
Two senior Trust members have stepped down amid all this, and there is a meeting coming up soon to discuss next steps.
The court will check in again on July 27 to see how things are going.