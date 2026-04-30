Supreme Court seeks India's abortion laws rethink for rape survivors
India
The Supreme Court has asked for a rethink on India's abortion laws, especially for rape survivors.
This comes after hearing the case of a 15-year-old girl who was raped and became pregnant.
The judges said decisions about ending a pregnancy should be made by the survivor and her family, with advice from doctors.
Court questions 20-week limit, urges lawmakers
The court pointed out that forcing someone, especially a minor, to carry an unwanted pregnancy causes huge emotional and physical trauma.
They questioned whether the current 20-week limit for abortions is enough.
The court also urged lawmakers to update the rules so they better protect survivors' rights and focus on what's best for them.