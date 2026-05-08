Supreme Court seeks probe into ₹27,337cr Anil Ambani loan frauds
The Supreme Court has called for a deep dive into suspected banking frauds linked to Anil Ambani's companies.
The CBI says losses are around ₹27,337 crore across seven cases, and a public petition claims the total loan fraud could top ₹40,000 crore.
Basically, this is one of the biggest financial scandals being looked at right now.
Prashant Bhushan questions Anil Ambani arrest
Advocate Prashant Bhushan questioned why Anil Ambani hasn't been arrested yet, despite being at the center of things.
Investigators have searched 14 locations, issued 31 lookout notices, and collected nearly 4,000 documents so far, two arrests have been made so far in these cases.
Enforcement Directorate flags ₹7,500cr/₹8,200cr defaults
The Enforcement Directorate flagged huge loan defaults: ₹7,500 crore in Reliance Home Finance and ₹8,200 crore in Reliance Commercial Finance.
The Supreme Court says it'll keep monitoring how things unfold: the next update is set for July 2026.