Supreme Court seeks probe into ₹27,337cr Anil Ambani loan frauds India May 08, 2026

The Supreme Court has called for a deep dive into suspected banking frauds linked to Anil Ambani's companies.

The CBI says losses are around ₹27,337 crore across seven cases, and a public petition claims the total loan fraud could top ₹40,000 crore.

Basically, this is one of the biggest financial scandals being looked at right now.