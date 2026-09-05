Supreme Court sets aside ₹425.27cr penalty on Vijay Ghanshyam Gadiya
India
The Supreme Court has set aside a massive ₹425.27 crore customs penalty against diamond trader Vijay Ghanshyam Gadiya after finding the order was based on made-up legal references.
The judges said the customs authority relied on fake case law and unsupported arguments, which is a big no-no in court.
Court calls AI hallucination, orders recheck
Turns out, some of the so-called "legal sources" were actually fake citations or just plain wrong: what the court called a "hallucination of AI."
The Supreme Court made it clear: using unverified AI content in legal decisions will not fly.
Now, another customs officer of the same rank will take a fresh look at the actual allegations about misdeclared diamonds, so that part is not over yet.