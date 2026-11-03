Supreme Court spotlights Delhi 'protest economy' balancing rights and livelihoods
India
The Supreme Court just spotlighted Delhi's "protest economy," basically how protests can actually help street vendors and hawkers make a living, even though they disrupt regular business for shopkeepers.
Chief Justice Surya Kant pointed out that it's all about finding a balance between people's right to protest and the need for small traders to keep earning.
Kirana Committee flags Connaught Place losses
It all started with Delhi's Kirana Committee saying protests near Connaught Place are costing them big money, especially during festivals.
The court listened but held off on any quick decisions, wanting to hear from protest organizers too.
Senior lawyers argued protests are vital for democracy, and sometimes even good for local businesses.