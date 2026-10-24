Supreme Court stays alleged bribery probe into Pinarayi Vijayan family
The Supreme Court has paused the investigation into former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family over alleged bribery linked to Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Veena T's Exalogic Solutions.
While the first information report (FIR) still stands, no further probe will happen for now.
This move follows a Kerala High Court order about suspected payments between CMRL and Exalogic.
Voters can file criminal complaints
The court also made it easier for voters to challenge politicians; now you can file criminal complaints if a candidate gives false information in their election affidavit.
Plus, states have four months to officially mark out wetlands, tying environmental protection to basic rights.
The matter is scheduled for October 27, when compliance reports are expected from the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission and the Director General of Police, aiming for cleaner elections all around.