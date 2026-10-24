Supreme Court stays alleged bribery probe into Pinarayi Vijayan family

The Supreme Court has paused the investigation into former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family over alleged bribery linked to Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Veena T's Exalogic Solutions.

While the first information report (FIR) still stands, no further probe will happen for now.

This move follows a Kerala High Court order about suspected payments between CMRL and Exalogic.