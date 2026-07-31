Supreme Court stays arrest of DMK leader V Senthil Balaji
The Supreme Court has put a hold on the arrest of DMK leader V Senthil Balaji, who is facing corruption charges tied to Tamil Nadu's state-run liquor company TASMAC.
This move comes just a day after the Madras High Court denied his anticipatory bail.
For now, Balaji gets some breathing room while the legal battle continues.
V Senthil Balaji must surrender passport
As part of the court's conditions, Balaji must hand over his passport.
He and six others are accused by anti-corruption officials of rigging tenders and bar licenses between 2021 and 2025, allegedly making illegal gains through liquor contracts.
The investigation also mentions a "Karur Gang," while inflating invoices and overcharging customers are attributed separately to certain distilleries and TASMAC outlets.
Balaji denies all wrongdoing, calling it politically motivated, and says he will cooperate with investigators, just not from behind bars.