Supreme Court stays criminal proceedings against Father Vineet Vincent Pereira

Allahabad HC: Pereira remarks could offend

The High Court said Pereira's comments could be seen as disrespectful to India's secular values and might violate laws about hurting religious feelings.

While police found no proof of forced conversions, they argued his words during prayer meetings upset people of other faiths.

Now, the Supreme Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to respond to Pereira's plea, with his lawyers claiming the earlier court did not fully review the charges.