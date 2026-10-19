Supreme Court stays execution of Mohammad Tanvir over Ahmedabad bombings
India
The Supreme Court has paused the execution of Mohammad Tanvir, one of the people sentenced to death for the 2008 Ahmedabad bombings.
This move, made on October 9, 2026, gives Tanvir a chance to appeal his sentence.
Before making any final decisions, the court wants detailed reports about how he has behaved in jail and his mental health.
Court seeks psychological report from Gujarat
The court has asked the Gujarat government and jail officials to submit full reports within eight weeks, including a psychological evaluation.
This comes after a similar pause was given to another convict earlier this month.
The 2008 bombings were among India's deadliest attacks (56 people lost their lives and more than 200 were injured), so every step in these cases is being watched closely.