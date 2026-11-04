Supreme Court stays Madras HC order on Chidambaram Sabanayagar Temple
The Supreme Court has put a temporary hold on the Madras High Court's recent order about who runs the historic Chidambaram Sabanayagar Temple in Tamil Nadu.
The High Court had accused the temple's hereditary priests (the Podhu Dikshidar) of mismanaging things since 2014, and even brought in retired judges to oversee changes, like clearing out unauthorized buildings and retrieve the temple properties under encroachment.
Supreme Court questions public temple rules
During Wednesday, November 4, 2026's hearing, the Supreme Court wondered if rules usually meant for public temples really apply here.
The state backed the High Court's authority to step in, while lawyers pointed out serious damage and money issues at the temple.
Now, bigger questions about how much courts can control religious institutions are up for debate, and everyone's watching what happens next.