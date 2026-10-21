Supreme Court stays probe into Pinarayi Vijayan and family ₹2.78cr
The Supreme Court has hit pause on the investigation into former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family over the ₹2.78 crore CMRL-Exalogic Solutions case.
This stay lasts for seven days, giving them a short break from legal action, but the court says they need to take their plea back to the Kerala High Court for a proper hearing.
Alleged CMRL payment to Exalogic Solutions
The controversy centers on claims that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) paid money to Exalogic Solutions, once owned by Vijayan's daughter.
After an FIR was ordered by the Kerala High Court earlier this month without hearing from Vijayan's side, the Vigilance Bureau filed a corruption case against his family.
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate is looking into possible money laundering and has called Vijayan in for questioning on October 23.