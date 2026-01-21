Supreme Court steps in to protect Aravalli range
The Supreme Court has proposed constituting a special expert committee to figure out the real boundaries of the Aravalli Range, which stretches across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.
Announced on January 21, this move aims to tackle ongoing mining and environmental issues using solid scientific evidence.
Why does it matter?
The Aravallis are crucial for keeping deserts at bay and protecting groundwater in northern India—but illegal mining is still happening despite bans.
This new committee will include environmentalists, scientists, and mining experts who'll map out protected areas and check if current mining is harming nature.
Rajasthan has promised to crack down on illegal mining too, showing a commitment to saving one of India's oldest mountain ranges for future generations.