Supreme Court strikes down 2021 rule allowing retroactive environmental clearances
India
The Supreme Court just struck down a 2021 rule that let companies get environmental clearance after starting work on their projects, basically, no more skipping the line.
This move is a big deal for industries like mining and metals, where getting environmental approval is supposed to come first.
Court requires formal process for exceptions
The court told the government to stop handing out blanket permissions under this old policy.
From now on, any exceptions have to go through a formal process, not just an office memo.
If you're wondering about past approvals, they're safe; clearances already granted won't be canceled.
The goal: protect the environment going forward, while not upending what's already done.