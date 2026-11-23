Supreme Court suggests only BS-VI vehicles to curb Delhi pollution
The Supreme Court just suggested that only BS-VI vehicles should be allowed on Delhi's roads, hoping to cut down the city's dangerous air pollution.
This came up while discussing how tough it's become for owners of older BS-IV vehicles to get their pollution certificates.
Court urges Delhi heavy vehicle phaseout
Looking ahead, the court is pushing for heavy commercial vehicles to be phased out of Delhi over the next five years.
They're also exploring battery-powered options and ways to keep essential goods flowing without relying on polluting trucks.
Since following the court's permission to impose the Environment Compensation Charge (ECC), there has been a 30% drop in heavy vehicle entries, the court feels these steps could really help make Delhi's air safer for everyone.