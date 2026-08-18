Supreme Court suggests Tamil Nadu received excess Cauvery water
India
The Supreme Court suggested that Tamil Nadu might have gotten more Cauvery River water than its official share during a hearing on Tamil Nadu's plea for the immediate release of its due share of Cauvery water because of low rainfall.
The judges also told Karnataka to keep following the Cauvery Water Management Authority's orders for releasing water.
Karnataka cites major Cauvery water shortage
Karnataka argued there's already a major water shortage, and the Bench said Tamil Nadu has received plenty so far.
This pushback came after Tamil Nadu claimed it wasn't getting enough for its crops.
The court will revisit the case next week to check the current status of water sharing between the States as both states continue their long-running tussle over this crucial river.