Supreme Court suggests Virat Kohli in Delhi-NCR Diwali pollution campaign
India
The Supreme Court has suggested involving celebrities such as Virat Kohli in awareness campaigns to raise awareness about pollution, especially as Delhi-NCR faces another Diwali with a possible firecracker ban.
The justices pointed out that celebrities can really help connect with young people on important issues like the environment, and they questioned why illegal firecracker sales are still happening despite rules.
Court seeks checks over 'green' labels
Experts told the court that misleading "green" labels on firecrackers are making air pollution and health risks worse, especially for people with lung problems.
The court is pushing for stricter checks and wants the Delhi government's action plan starting on November 1, aiming for cleaner air this festive season.