Supreme Court takes Manish Solanki plea after Sansad Chalo clashes

The court highlighted the need for peaceful protests and urged authorities not to overreact.

Solanki's lawyer pointed out that organizers ignored 22 conditions and went ahead without proper permission.

The bench comprising CJI Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V. Mohana cautioned that harsh state action can make things worse, saying it's important to listen to young protesters and address their concerns constructively.

The court also plans to look at better ways to ensure accountability while keeping public order.