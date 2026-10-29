Supreme Court tells EC to keep Delhi voter list open
The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission (EC) not to stop adding names by the October 30 deadline for updating Delhi's voter list.
This move could help more than 4.3 million people whose names were deleted after moving homes.
Now, the EC has to keep accepting forms for new registrations, deletions, or changes: the window stays open.
Court questions Form 6 requirement
The court questioned why returning voters had to fill out Form 6 (which is meant for new voters) and suggested that if someone's name is removed, it should be clear why.
Activist Anjali Bhardwaj and lawyer Prashant Bhushan argued the old process was confusing and led to mistakes.
The EC said they have run more than 100,000 awareness camps and said no one has been prosecuted for using Form 6 to restore names in voter lists across states.