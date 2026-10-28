Supreme Court tells ECI to simplify Delhi voter registration process
Big update for Delhi voters: The Supreme Court has told the Election Commission of India (ECI) to make signing up and fixing your voter details simpler.
The court wants deadlines extended, no big changes to Forms 6, 7, or 8, and fewer hoops for people rejoining the list, especially if you missed out before.
Their main goal? Make sure more people can actually get on the rolls without last-minute cutoffs.
Supreme Court gives ECI 2 weeks
The justices pointed out that past voter list updates had issues, with some folks unfairly left out.
They also questioned why missing an initial deadline meant extra paperwork.
Now, ECI has two weeks to roll out these changes, so if you or your friends need to register or update information in Delhi, things should get a lot smoother soon.
This move is all about making voting more fair and accessible for everyone.