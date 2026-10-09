Supreme Court tells government to reconsider Delhi Metro gate closures
The Supreme Court has asked the government to reconsider shutting entry gates at Delhi Metro stations.
While the move was meant for public order, the court pointed out that it's causing real trouble for people traveling from NCR areas like Gurugram and Greater Noida.
The justices suggested finding a middle ground so daily life isn't thrown off track.
CJI urges commuters, Mehta to consult
Chief Justice of India (CJI) highlighted that many students and workers rely on public transport because they don't have private vehicles.
He emphasized that decisions should focus on helping regular commuters, not just managing protests, so people's livelihoods aren't affected.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said he would consult the government and that the measures could be regulated and periodically reviewed depending on how the situation developed.