Supreme Court tells Karnataka to follow Cauvery water release orders

Tamil Nadu says Karnataka didn't follow July's order to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily.

Karnataka replied it actually released more, over 12,000 cusecs by August 17, thanks in part to heavy rain in Kerala's Wayanad (which forms part of the catchment area upstream of the Kabini reservoir).

Karnataka also pointed out that El Nino made things tough this year by cutting inflow into its reservoirs by 66%, and argued that the release targets were based on local geographical and hydrological realities, reservoir storage levels, drinking water requirements and conveyance losses.

Even so, they say they managed to send out 1,64,080 cusecs between July 29 and August 15.