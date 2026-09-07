Supreme Court tells Maharashtra to immediately arrest politicians attacking doctors
The Supreme Court has told the Maharashtra government to immediately arrest any politicians involved in attacking doctors.
This comes after a high-profile incident involving Shiv Sena councilor Ramesh Mhatre's bail plea in a case concerning the assault of doctors at Shastrinagar Hospital in Kalyan.
The court made it clear it is worried about the growing violence doctors are facing.
Shiv Sena members among 17 booked
At least 17 people, including members of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, have been booked after a complaint showed them arguing with doctors, while CCTV footage showed one of the accused allegedly slapping a receptionist and threatening a woman employee during a dispute over a patient's discharge after the Dahi Handi festival.
With Mhatre's bail now under review and another hearing set for September 28, the message is pretty strong: attacks on doctors won't be tolerated.