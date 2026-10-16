Supreme Court tells Mahua Moitra to notify Nadia district administration
India
The Supreme Court has told Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra to simply let the Nadia district administration know one day before she visits.
This update comes after she challenged the September 1 circular that wanted MPs and MLAs to give three to four days' notice.
The court's move is meant to keep things smooth and avoid any protocol confusion.
Mahua Moitra flags eviction, project delays
Moitra took legal action after saying she was forced out of a government guest house in August, even though she had booked it.
The government denied kicking her out, but the court suggested making clear rules for these situations.
On top of that, Moitra flagged delays in 18 local projects after May 2026.
The court advised her to sort these with officials or go to the high court if needed.