Supreme Court temporarily asks Muslims to pray elsewhere near Bhojshala
The Supreme Court just asked Muslim devotees to offer Friday prayers at a different location near the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula mosque in Madhya Pradesh, at least for now.
The court hasn't made a final call yet: this is a temporary move while it looks into the long-running dispute over whether the site is a mosque or a Hindu temple.
Tensions have been high for years, with both communities wanting access.
High court temple ruling now challenged
This fight goes back to 2003, when the Archaeological Survey of India said Hindus could pray there on Tuesdays and Basant Panchami, and Muslims on Fridays.
Things heated up again after the High Court ruled this year that it's mainly a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, a decision that is now being challenged by petitioners.
Petitioners argue the court relied too much on selective historical reports and may have ignored Muslim worship rights.