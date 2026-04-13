Supreme Court to consider biometric voter verification for Indian elections
The Supreme Court is set to look into whether biometric technology, like fingerprint and face scans, should be used for voter verification in India.
This comes after a public interest litigation (PIL) flagged issues like fake voting and impersonation, suggesting that our current voter ID system isn't foolproof.
The idea is to make elections more secure and transparent by ensuring each vote really belongs to the person casting it.
Supreme Court asks Center, Election Commission
The court has asked both the Center and the Election Commission for their views, since rolling out biometrics would mean big legal changes and costs.
The proposal also hints at linking with the Aadhaar system, but any shift would be for future elections, not the one coming up soon.
For now, the Supreme Court wants a closer look at how this could work fairly across the country.