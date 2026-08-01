Supreme Court to decide Maharashtra 2-child local election ban
India
The Supreme Court is about to decide whether Maharashtra's rule, banning anyone with more than two children from contesting local elections, is actually fair.
This all started when Mangala Bhimrao, a former village leader, lost her post after having a third child.
The law behind this has been around since 2000.
Supreme Court reconsiders 2003 precedent
The judges are also rethinking a similar 2003 Supreme Court decision.
Their verdict could change how such policies work in Maharashtra and decide if these restrictions stick around in future local elections.