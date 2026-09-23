Supreme Court to decide on Medha Roopam's ₹5L recovery order
The Supreme Court just heard Medha Roopam's plea after the Allahabad High Court ordered recovery of ₹5 lakh from officers involved.
The fine came after a Delhi University student was detained during a protest under the National Security Act, and the court canceled the detention of Akriti Chaudhary and ordered her immediate release if she was not required in any other case.
Now, the Supreme Court will decide whether this penalty stands.
Lawyers say detention involved multiple officials
Roopam's lawyers argued that she did not get any warning before being fined, and pointed out that detaining someone under this law involves several officials, not just her.
The High Court had already canceled the detention order earlier this month and penalized the officers involved.
The Supreme Court's upcoming decision could set an important example for how these cases are handled in future protests.