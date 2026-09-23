Supreme Court to decide on Medha Roopam's ₹5L recovery order

The Supreme Court just heard Medha Roopam's plea after the Allahabad High Court ordered recovery of ₹5 lakh from officers involved.

The fine came after a Delhi University student was detained during a protest under the National Security Act, and the court canceled the detention of Akriti Chaudhary and ordered her immediate release if she was not required in any other case.

Now, the Supreme Court will decide whether this penalty stands.