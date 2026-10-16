Supreme Court to examine protest rules after opposition leaders' march
The Supreme Court has decided to look into whether there should be clear rules for protests outside court buildings.
This comes after a recent march by opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, who walked toward the court over concerns about election fairness.
For now, the court has issued notices and is not initiating contempt proceedings at this stage while it hears from everyone involved.
Plea seeks CCTV preservation, politicians named
Lawyers filing the plea want to set guidelines for how protests can happen near courts and have asked police to save CCTV footage from the October 12 protest.
They say this is important to keep trust in the judicial process and prevent any political pressure on court decisions.
Several top politicians are named in the case because of worries they might influence ongoing cases.