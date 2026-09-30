Supreme Court to hear Centre SLP on Great Nicobar challenge
The Supreme Court is listed for a tentative hearing on October 5 to hear the Centre's SLP seeking a stay on the Calcutta High Court proceedings in the challenge against the ₹92,000 crore Great Nicobar Island project.
The government wants the court to stay further proceedings in the petitions pending final hearing before the Calcutta High Court.
Earlier this year, the High Court cleared the way for a final hearing from retired IAS officer Meena Gupta, who had served as Secretary in both the Environment and Tribal Affairs Ministries and who had been involved in drafting the FRA Bill, and who is questioning how forest land and park buffer zones are being handled.
Meena Gupta says FRA rules ignored
The Center argues these legal challenges are slowing down a project they say is crucial for national growth.
Meanwhile, Gupta, who was involved in drafting the Bill that eventually became the FRA, believes key rules are being overlooked.
While both sides prepare for more hearings in November, this case highlights the tricky balance between development and protecting local environments.