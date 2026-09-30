Supreme Court to hear Centre SLP on Great Nicobar challenge

The Supreme Court is listed for a tentative hearing on October 5 to hear the Centre's SLP seeking a stay on the Calcutta High Court proceedings in the challenge against the ₹92,000 crore Great Nicobar Island project.

The government wants the court to stay further proceedings in the petitions pending final hearing before the Calcutta High Court.

Earlier this year, the High Court cleared the way for a final hearing from retired IAS officer Meena Gupta, who had served as Secretary in both the Environment and Tribal Affairs Ministries and who had been involved in drafting the FRA Bill, and who is questioning how forest land and park buffer zones are being handled.