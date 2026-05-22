Supreme Court to hear challenge to CBSE 3 language rule
India
Big news for Class nine students: CBSE's new policy says you'll need to study three languages from July 2026: at least two Indian languages and one foreign.
Some students, parents, and teachers aren't happy about the sudden change, worried it might mess up their academic schedules.
Now, the Supreme Court is set to hear their concerns.
Deadline for schools to update languages
Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi called this an "urgent PIL" and pushed for a quick hearing. The Chief Justice agreed, so the case will be heard soon.
Schools have until June 30 to update their R3 language offerings, and there are some exceptions for students with special needs or those coming from abroad.
For now, Class nine students will use Class six textbooks until new ones are ready.