Supreme Court to hear Delhi Police Jantar Mantar surveillance plea

According to the petition, police used tools like CCTV cameras, drones, the "Ikshana" surveillance vehicle, and smart glasses, apparently without proper legal approval.

Rahim wants the Delhi Police restrained from deploying facial recognition and biometric surveillance technologies until Parliament enacts a law authorizing their use, protesters' biometric data deleted, and transparency about deals with tech vendors.

There's also worry that this data could be kept forever or used to boost AI systems, raising fresh questions about policing peaceful protests.