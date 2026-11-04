Supreme Court to hear Delhi rolls dispute after 4.7 million dropped

The Supreme Court is looking into a big issue with Delhi's voter rolls: about 4.7 million people were dropped, and now the Election Commission (EC) says those left out can reapply using Form 6.

The court, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, has asked petitioners Anjali Bharadwaj and Amrita Johri to file an appropriate application placing the EC's November 3 clarification on record, and said the matter would be heard on November 19.