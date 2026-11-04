Supreme Court to hear Delhi rolls dispute after 4.7 million dropped
The Supreme Court is looking into a big issue with Delhi's voter rolls: about 4.7 million people were dropped, and now the Election Commission (EC) says those left out can reapply using Form 6.
The court, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, has asked petitioners Anjali Bharadwaj and Amrita Johri to file an appropriate application placing the EC's November 3 clarification on record, and said the matter would be heard on November 19.
Bhushan flags Form 6, EC reassures
Some are worried the EC's move does not match what the court said earlier.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan pointed out that Form 6 is usually for brand-new voters, not folks who were already registered.
The EC tried to reassure everyone, saying no one will get in trouble for filling out Form 6 as long as they are not registered in more than one place.