Supreme Court to hear FSSAI red labels for unhealthy foods
India
On September 28, the Supreme Court will hear FSSAI's plan to put red warning labels on foods high in sugar, salt, or fat.
The idea is to make it easier for people to spot unhealthy options at a glance.
But the food industry is worried, since nonvegetarian products already use a brown symbol and vegetarian ones use a green symbol, they think red labels might just confuse shoppers even more.
FSSAI proposes labels to guide choices
After the court asked about how practical these new labels would be, FSSAI suggested rolling them out all at once, following India's 2024 dietary guidelines.
The goal? Help everyone make smarter choices by putting clear warnings right on the front of packaging.