Supreme Court to hear Gulf Class 12 students' CBSE challenge
India
The Supreme Court is set to review petitions next week from Gulf-based Class 12 students who say CBSE's new assessment scheme is unfair.
Their board exams were canceled this year due to a regional conflict, and now 30 students are asking for a better system that doesn't leave them at a disadvantage.
Petitioners seek transparent evaluation process
The petitioners are pushing for a more transparent evaluation process, including fresh and improvement exams with no subject restrictions, so their best scores count.
One private candidate from Saudi Arabia is also challenging how marks are calculated, currently based on 40% of Class 10 results and 60% of previous Class 12 attempts, because there were no internal assessments.