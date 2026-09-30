Supreme Court to hear Mahua Moitra circuit house dispute Thursday
India
The Supreme Court will hear Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's case on Thursday, after she was asked to leave her allotted room at a circuit house in Nadia, West Bengal.
Moitra says district officials forced her out unfairly and called it harassment.
She's also reached out to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for help.
Tushar Mehta questions Moitra's claims
During an initial hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta questioned why Moitra went straight to the top court and pointed out possible errors in her claims.
Still, the court said it would be listed again on Thursday.
Moitra has also alleged that a mob gathered outside the circuit house one night, raising security concerns, making this more than just a dispute over a room.