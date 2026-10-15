Supreme Court to hear Mahua Moitra Durga Puja stay plea
The Supreme Court is set to hear Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's request this Friday. She wants permission to stay at Krishnanagar Circuit House during Durga Puja.
Moitra approached the court after alleging she was evicted despite being allotted a room at the state-owned property, hoping for quick relief so she can visit West Bengal for the festival.
Mahua Moitra alleges forced eviction
Moitra says she was forced out of the Circuit House back in August, even though she had a reservation.
She described a crowd gathering outside, shouting slogans when she refused to leave, which made her worry about her safety.
After that, she reached out to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for help.
The Supreme Court had already asked West Bengal officials to respond and make sure she's safe during her visit.
Now all eyes are on what happens next.