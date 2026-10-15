Supreme Court to hear Mahua Moitra Durga Puja stay plea

Moitra says she was forced out of the Circuit House back in August, even though she had a reservation.

She described a crowd gathering outside, shouting slogans when she refused to leave, which made her worry about her safety.

After that, she reached out to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for help.

The Supreme Court had already asked West Bengal officials to respond and make sure she's safe during her visit.

Now all eyes are on what happens next.