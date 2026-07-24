Supreme Court to hear MP Bhojshala prayers dispute July 29
India
The Supreme Court is set to hear a case on July 29 about the Madhya Pradesh government's handling of Friday prayers near the Bhojshala complex in Dhar.
Earlier this month, the court told the state to provide an open space next to the disputed site, seen as a temple by Hindus and a mosque by Muslims, so people could pray without issues until things are settled for good.
Muslim lawyers: offered spot too far
Muslim community lawyers say the spot offered for prayers is just too far, causing two Friday namaz to be missed.
This has raised concerns that the state isn't following what the court ordered.
The bigger picture? This all ties back to ongoing appeals after a high court ruling called Bhojshala a Hindu temple, keeping this religious debate very much alive.