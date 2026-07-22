Supreme Court to hear Muslim plea on Bhojshala Friday prayers
India
The Supreme Court is set to hear a petition from the Muslim community on July 24, 2026, about where Friday prayers can be held near the disputed Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh.
The community says the new spot chosen by the state government isn't close enough and doesn't match what the court had ordered earlier.
Dispute over distances, judges seek update
Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi pointed out that the new prayer site is about 2km from Bhojshala, though a recent court order asked for a space right next to it.
On the other hand, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said it's only 900 meters away and promised to double-check and fix things if needed.
The judges made it clear they want their previous order followed "in letter and spirit," and asked for an update by Friday.