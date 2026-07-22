Supreme Court to hear Muslim plea on Bhojshala Friday prayers

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi pointed out that the new prayer site is about 2km from Bhojshala, though a recent court order asked for a space right next to it.

On the other hand, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said it's only 900 meters away and promised to double-check and fix things if needed.

The judges made it clear they want their previous order followed "in letter and spirit," and asked for an update by Friday.