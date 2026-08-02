Supreme Court to hear NEET police overreach petitions Monday
The Supreme Court is set to hear petitions on Monday about alleged police overreach during the recent NEET exam protests.
These protests kicked off in Delhi on July 20 and quickly spread across states, ending August 1 when Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and the government promised compensation for the families of those who had ended their lives.
Surya Kant bench may form SIT
Chief Justice Surya Kant's bench may form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into claims of police misconduct, like using pellet guns and rubber bullets against protesters.
The court had already told states not to take harsh action against student protesters, ordered detained minors without criminal antecedents released, and asked for all protest footage, CCTV, and drone, to be preserved while keeping personal data private.
Notices have gone out to several states ahead of Monday's hearing.