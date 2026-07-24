Supreme Court to hear NEET protest petitions over police excesses
India
The Supreme Court will hear two petitions on July 27, 2026, about alleged police excesses during student protests over the NEET paper leak.
Students demanded the resignation of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET leak issue.
Security forces used lathis, tear gas
The petitions allege police excesses at the protests.
The issue heated up after a big march in Delhi on July 20, 2026, where security forces used lathis and tear gas to break up crowds trying to reach Parliament.