Supreme Court to hear NTA overhaul petition over NEET-UG 2026
India
The Supreme Court is set to hear a petition today calling for a major shakeup of the National Testing Agency (NTA) after fresh allegations of a NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
Medical groups FAIMA and UDF are pushing for stronger exam security and want an independent body to take charge, saying the current system just isn't working.
NEET-UG 2026 re-test under judicial monitoring
The petition asks for NEET-UG 2026 to be re-conducted under strict judicial monitoring, with digital question paper locks, and a switch to computer-based testing.
It also wants the NTA to follow expert recommendations from the K Radhakrishnan Committee and update everyone on what the CBI has found so far in its probe.