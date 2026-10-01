Supreme Court to hear petition against Champat Rai November 2
The Supreme Court is set to hear a petition targeting Champat Rai, the former General Secretary of the Ram Temple Trust, over allegations of fund embezzlement and illegal land deals around the temple site.
The plea comes from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, and the hearing is scheduled for November 2 under Chief Justice Surya Kant.
Petition seeks dissolution and property attachments
The petition doesn't just question Rai: it also challenges how the entire trust is run, pushing for its dissolution and a fresh start.
It asks the government to attach all properties, movable or immovable in the possession of the "trustee or their men."
Even though Rai was cleared by a state investigation team, there's still frustration among devotees about how funds are being managed, especially with eight arrested counting agents and employees now facing charges for criminal breach of trust and corruption offenses.