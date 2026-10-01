Supreme Court to hear petition against Champat Rai November 2

The petition doesn't just question Rai: it also challenges how the entire trust is run, pushing for its dissolution and a fresh start.

It asks the government to attach all properties, movable or immovable in the possession of the "trustee or their men."

Even though Rai was cleared by a state investigation team, there's still frustration among devotees about how funds are being managed, especially with eight arrested counting agents and employees now facing charges for criminal breach of trust and corruption offenses.