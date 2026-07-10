Supreme Court to hear petitions on Ram Mandir donation allegations
The Supreme Court is set to hear petitions on July 13 calling for an independent investigation into alleged misuse of donations by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which manages Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.
A Special Investigation Team, or SIT, has flagged serious concerns: CCTV footage reportedly caught staff hiding cash in clothes and personal items, raising big questions about how temple funds are handled.
SIT flags weak Ram Mandir security
The SIT also found weak security at the temple, like poor frisking and monitoring.
Mahant Dinendra Das, a member of the trust, brushed off talk of a management crisis and said he trusts the Uttar Pradesh police to handle things fairly.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has promised tough action if anyone is found guilty, as political heat around the issue grows.