Supreme Court to hear plea on India protests blocking essentials
India
The Supreme Court is stepping in to review a plea about how protests across India are causing real-life hassles, like blocking access to essentials and making it tough for people to get what they need.
The petition highlights that during demonstrations, it's hard to tell who's protesting and who's just trying to go about their day.
Supreme Court questions Jantar Mantar suitability
The judges aren't sure if there's a simple fix, especially since the case also questions whether Delhi's Jantar Mantar is even suitable for protests anymore.
The petitioner's counsel say rallies there disrupt essential goods, medical services, and daily life.
The court had earlier agreed to look into alternative protest spots, hoping for a solution that balances free speech with everyday convenience.