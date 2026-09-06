Supreme Court to hear S Laxminarayanan plea for independent regulator
India
Tired of flight prices jumping all over the place? The Supreme Court is stepping in.
On September 7, it will hear a plea asking for clear rules to keep airfare hikes and surprise charges by airlines in check.
Social activist S Laxminarayanan wants an independent regulator to make things fair and transparent for travelers.
Government accelerating Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam rules
The government told the court it is speeding up new aviation rules under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024: drafts are already in, and they have asked for three weeks to finish up.
The case also highlights worries about airlines reducing baggage allowances or adding hidden fees.
For now, current regulations stay until these new rules kick in.