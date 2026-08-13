Supreme Court to review Delhi Police FRT at NEET-UG protests
The Supreme Court is stepping in to review a petition about Delhi Police using facial recognition technology during NEET-UG exam protests.
Rajya Sabha MP A.A. Rahim says this led to unconstitutional surveillance of students, journalists, and peaceful protesters.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant mentioned the case will be grouped with other petitions about police actions, including the use of pellet guns.
Plea alleges Delhi Police biometric collection
According to the plea, Delhi Police gathered biometric data using CCTV cameras, drones, handheld devices, and even vehicles equipped with FRT.
senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy argued this breaks both the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022, and data protection rules.
There is also worry that private agencies hosted this info without proper authorization, raising big questions around citizens' rights and how their personal data might be misused.